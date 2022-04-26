Linde (LIN) Gears Up to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Linde plc LIN is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 28, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, Linde’s earnings of $2.77 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.67 owing to increased prices and volumes from electronics, energy and chemicals end markets.

The leading global industrial gases and engineering company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the prior four reported quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter earnings per share of $2.78 has witnessed no downward and upward revision in the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests an improvement of 11.7% from the prior-year reported number.

The consensus estimate for first-quarter revenues of $8.1 billion indicates an 11.3% improvement from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider

Industrial production in the United States increased significantly in the March quarter of 2022 compared to the year-ago quarter. The outperformance was driven by economic reopening, thanks to the rollout of coronavirus vaccines on a larger scale. Since Linde produces industrial gases used across numerous industries, the company is likely to have generated revenues from its Americas business unit. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter 2022 sales from the Americas unit is pegged at $3,129 million, suggesting an increase from $2,840 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Linde this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Linde’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Linde currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few firms that you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly reports:

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

