Linde (LIN) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Linde plc LIN is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, Linde’s earnings of $3.10 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.98, owing to increased prices and volumes from electronics, energy and chemicals end markets.

The leading global industrial gases and engineering company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the prior four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 3.8%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

Linde plc Price and EPS Surprise

Linde plc price-eps-surprise | Linde plc Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its third-quarter earnings per share of $2.94 has witnessed no revisions in the past seven days. The estimated figure suggests an improvement of 7.7% from the prior-year reported number.

The consensus estimate for third-quarter revenues of $8.3 billion indicates a 7.8% improvement from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider

Industrial production in the United States increased in September from the year-ago period. Since Linde produces industrial gases used across numerous industries, the company is likely to have generated handsome profit from its Americas business unit. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its third-quarter 2022 operating profit from the Americas unit is pegged at $937 million, suggesting an increase from $859 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Linde this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Linde’s Earnings ESP is -0.23%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Linde currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few firms in the basic materials space that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly reports:

Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP has an Earnings ESP of +2.28% and is a Zacks #2 Ranked player. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Koppers is scheduled to release third-quarter results on Nov 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KOP’s earnings is pegged at $1.17 per share, suggesting an improvement of 15.8% from the prior-year reported figure.

Albemarle Corporation ALB has an Earnings ESP of +3.64% and a Zacks Rank of 1.

Albemarle is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $6.84 per share, suggesting an improvement of 551.4% from the prior-year reported figure.

Huntsman Corporation HUN has an Earnings ESP of +7.04% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Huntsman is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings on Nov 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at 72 cents per share.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

