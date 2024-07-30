Linde (LIN) Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Linde plc LIN is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 2, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, Linde’s earnings of $3.75 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.68, owing to higher pricing from the Americas segment.

The leading global industrial gases and engineering company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 2.26%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share of $3.81 has witnessed one downward revision in the past 30 days. The bottom line implies an improvement of 6.72% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues of $8.33 billion indicates a year-over-year improvement of 1.58%.

Factors to Note

Linde is anticipated to have sustained a stable performance in the second quarter, supported by its long-term contracts with major on-site clients, ensuring stable cash flows. Since LIN produces industrial gases used across numerous industries, it is likely to have generated profit from its Americas business unit, contributing to its earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating profit in the Americas segment is pegged at $1.11 billion, up from $1.07 billion reported in the second quarter of 2023.

However, challenges are likely to have loomed due to a sluggish global economy and geopolitical tensions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the operating profit of the Engineering business unit is pegged at $86.2 million, down from $107 million reported in the prior-year period.

These factors are anticipated to have affected demand and pricing dynamics, which must have adversely impacted LIN’s financial performance in the quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Linde this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Linde’s Earnings ESP is +1.30%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are three firms that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Sunoco LP SUN currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.96% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Sunoco is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on Aug 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.79 per share, indicating a 129.5% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.13% and a Zacks Rank #3.

MUSA is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on Jul 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $6.91 per share, implying an almost 15% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.48% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Enterprise is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on Jul 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share, indicating a 14.04% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

