Linde (LIN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Linde (LIN) closed at $386.81, marking a +0.05% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the gas supplier had gained 1.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 2.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.

Linde will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Linde to post earnings of $3.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.7 billion, down 1.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.03 per share and revenue of $33.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.16% and +0.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Linde currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Linde currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.55. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.02.

It is also worth noting that LIN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Specialty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

