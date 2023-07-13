Linde (LIN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Linde (LIN) closed the most recent trading day at $377.14, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the gas supplier had gained 0.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 3.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.18%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Linde as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.47, up 11.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.65 billion, up 2.33% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.88 per share and revenue of $34.18 billion, which would represent changes of +12.94% and +2.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% lower. Linde is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Linde is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.66.

We can also see that LIN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LIN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

