Linde (LIN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Linde (LIN) closed at $360.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.4% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.45% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the gas supplier had lost 1.47% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.72% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.53% in that time.

Linde will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Linde to post earnings of $3.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.65 billion, up 2.33% from the prior-year quarter.

LIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.88 per share and revenue of $34.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.94% and +2.55%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.71% higher. Linde is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Linde has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.61 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.49, which means Linde is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that LIN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Chemical - Specialty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

