Linde (LIN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Linde (LIN) closed the most recent trading day at $349.73, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas supplier had lost 0.29% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.62% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Linde as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Linde to post earnings of $3.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.04 billion, down 2.09% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.29 per share and revenue of $34.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.14% and +2.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Linde is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Linde currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.15. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.89.

Investors should also note that LIN has a PEG ratio of 2.61 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LIN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

