Linde (LIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Linde (LIN) closed the most recent trading day at $372.83, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas supplier had lost 4.81% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Linde as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.58, up 15.48% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.7 billion, down 1.1% from the year-ago period.

LIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.03 per share and revenue of $33.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.16% and +0.44%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Linde is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Linde's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.63.

We can also see that LIN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Specialty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

