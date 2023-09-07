Linde (LIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Linde (LIN) closed at $386.62, marking a +0.87% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the gas supplier had gained 0.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Linde as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.58, up 15.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.7 billion, down 1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.03 per share and revenue of $33.51 billion, which would represent changes of +14.16% and +0.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Linde is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Linde currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.1, which means Linde is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that LIN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Specialty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.