Linde (LIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Linde (LIN) closed the most recent trading day at $370.65, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the gas supplier had gained 4.16% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.55% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Linde as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Linde is projected to report earnings of $3.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.65 billion, up 2.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.88 per share and revenue of $34.21 billion, which would represent changes of +12.94% and +2.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% higher. Linde is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Linde has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.56 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.66, so we one might conclude that Linde is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that LIN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LIN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

