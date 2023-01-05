Linde (LIN) Faces $500M Asset Freeze Over Russia Gas Complex

Linde plc’s LIN assets worth $500 million are likely to be frozen by a Russia court at the request of RusKhimAlyans developing a massive gas processing complex at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, per a Reuters report.

RusKhimAlyans, the joint venture half owned by Russia-based Gazprom, requested the Court of Arbitration of St Petersburg and the Leningrad Region to freeze Linde and its subsidiaries’ assets as a preventative measure.

The move came as retaliation for Linde’s decision not to supply contracted equipment due to the international sanctions resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Baltic LNG project involves the development of a major liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility and a gas processing facility near the Baltic port of Ust-Luga. The complex is part of Gazprom’s strategy to shift focus to processing.

In 2021, Linde signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract with Gazprom and its partners for the Ust-Luga gas complex. In the second quarter of 2022, Linde notified the customer that it suspended work under the contract due to the sanctions imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

RusKhimAlyans forwarded an advance payment of €947 million to Linde to secure the manufacturing and delivery of the equipment. However, the joint venture did not receive funds from the company after the contract’s suspension. Apart from the return of the advance payment, RusKhimAlyans wants Linde to compensate for unspecified damages.

Linde’s subsidiaries and ventures in Russia will be prevented from divesting or disposing of their assets. They may continue their usual business activities, as funds in their bank accounts will be available to them.

Price Performance

Shares of Linde have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 13.6% compared with the industry’s 10.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Linde currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

