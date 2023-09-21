Linde (LIN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Linde (LIN) closed at $372.44, marking a -1.68% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.64% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas supplier had gained 0.12% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.29% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Linde as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.58, up 15.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.7 billion, down 1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.03 per share and revenue of $33.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.16% and +0.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Linde is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Linde has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.99 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.57, which means Linde is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that LIN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Specialty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

