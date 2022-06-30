Linde (LIN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Linde (LIN) closed at $287.53, marking a -1.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the gas supplier had lost 8.82% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 14.09% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Linde as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Linde is projected to report earnings of $2.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.39 billion, up 10.65% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.93 per share and revenue of $33.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.6% and +8.41%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Linde. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Linde is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Linde currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.32, which means Linde is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that LIN has a PEG ratio of 2.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Field Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

