Linde (LIN) Declares $1.28 Dividend

Linde said on February 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.28 per share ($5.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.17 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $350.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.66%, the lowest has been 1.23%, and the highest has been 2.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=203).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.23% Upside

As of March 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Linde is $378.86. The forecasts range from a low of $338.35 to a high of $438.90. The average price target represents an increase of 8.23% from its latest reported closing price of $350.05.

The projected annual revenue for Linde is $34,767MM, an increase of 4.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2788 funds or institutions reporting positions in Linde. This is an increase of 214 owner(s) or 8.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIN is 0.68%, a decrease of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 461,897K shares. The put/call ratio of LIN is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,012K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,872K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 12.79% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 12,698K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,328K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 18.23% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,855K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,850K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 11.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,429K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,297K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 12.76% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,058K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,563K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIN by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Linde Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). The company lives its mission of making its world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making the customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect the planet.The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

