Linde (LIN) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Capex Outlook

Linde plc LIN has reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $3.16 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s profit of $2.77.

Total quarterly revenues of $7,899 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,087 million. The top line also declined from the year-ago quarter’s $8,298 million.

Strong quarterly earnings were driven by increased prices and volumes across all end markets.

Linde plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Linde plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Linde plc Quote

Segmental Highlights

The operating profit of Linde in the Americas segment was up 12% year over year to $944 million on higher pricing and stable volumes, aided by all end markets.

Linde’s profit in the EMEA segment increased 7.2% year over year to $509 million due to higher pricing.

Profit in the APAC segment increased 9.5% year over year to $416 million on an uptick in prices and volumes, primarily in the electronics, chemicals and energy end markets, including project start-ups.

Operating profit in the Engineering segment increased to $157 million from the prior year’s $150 million.

Backlogs

At the end of the fourth quarter, the company’s high-quality backlog was $9 billion, comprising a sale-of-gas backlog of $5.7 billion.

Capital Investment & Balance Sheet

Linde reported capital expenditure of $936 million for the December-end quarter. The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $5.4 billion. Linde’s long-term debt was $12.2 billion.

Guidance

For the December-end quarter, Linde projects adjusted earnings per share between $3.05 and $3.15. For 2023, it expects adjusted earnings per share of $13.15-$13.55.

The company expects capital expenditure of $3.5-$4 billion for the year, indicating an increase from the $3.2 billion reported in 2022.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Linde currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked players belonging to the same space are Compass Minerals International CMP, Arkema SA ARKAY and Hecla Mining HL, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Compass Mineralsis a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature's challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops.

Compass Minerals is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 7. In the trailing four quarters, CMP beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings twice and missed the same twice, delivering a surprise of 19.5%, on average.

Arkema is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. The company's products can be used for various purposes, including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; and automotive & transportation.

Arkema has witnessed upward estimate revisions for 2023 earnings in the past 30 days. In the trailing four quarters, ARKAY beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings twice and missed the same twice, delivering a surprise of 22.3%, on average.

Hecla Mining is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho. It is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada.

Hecla Mining is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15. In the trailing four quarters, HL beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings thrice and missed the same once, delivering a surprise of 25%, on average.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arkema SA (ARKAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hecla Mining Company (HL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Linde plc (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.