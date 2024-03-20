Linde (LIN) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Linde (LIN) reached $466.79, with a +0.01% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.25%.

The gas supplier's stock has climbed by 7.06% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Linde in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.68, indicating a 7.6% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.34 billion, up 1.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.58 per share and a revenue of $34.47 billion, representing changes of +9.72% and +4.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Linde. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.29% increase. At present, Linde boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Linde is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 29.96. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.87.

It is also worth noting that LIN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Specialty industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.