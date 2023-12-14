Linde (LIN) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Linde (LIN) closed the most recent trading day at $409.72, moving +0.24% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas supplier had gained 1.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.94% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Linde in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.50, marking a 10.76% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.06 billion, showing a 2.02% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.11 per share and revenue of $32.55 billion, which would represent changes of +14.81% and -2.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Linde. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Linde is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Linde is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 28.97. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.44 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that LIN has a PEG ratio of 2.77. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Chemical - Specialty industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.77.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 182, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.