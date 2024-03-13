Linde (LIN) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Linde (LIN) standing at $474.89, reflecting a +0.73% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Shares of the gas supplier witnessed a gain of 13.27% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 4.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Linde in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.68, marking a 7.6% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.34 billion, up 1.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $15.58 per share and a revenue of $34.47 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.72% and +4.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Linde. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.18% increase. Linde is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Linde is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.26. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.94.

Investors should also note that LIN has a PEG ratio of 3.08 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. LIN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

