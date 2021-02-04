Linde Joins With Hyosung To Develop Hydrogen Supply Chain In South Korea

(RTTNews) - Linde (LIN) has partnered with Hyosung Corporation to build, own and operate new liquid hydrogen infrastructure in South Korea. Based in Ulsan, the plants will use Linde's hydrogen liquefaction technology. The first phase of the project is anticipated to start operations in 2023.

On behalf of the joint venture, Linde will build and operate Asia's largest liquid hydrogen facility with a capacity of over 30 tons per day. Linde will sell and distribute the liquid hydrogen produced at Ulsan to the mobility market in South Korea.

