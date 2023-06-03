Linde India (NSE:LINDEINDIA) Price Target Increased by 17.93% to 4,787.37

The average one-year price target for Linde India (NSE:LINDEINDIA) has been revised to 4,787.37 / share. This is an increase of 17.93% from the prior estimate of 4,059.60 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,725.79 to a high of 4,943.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.98% from the latest reported closing price of 3,957.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Linde India. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LINDEINDIA is 0.07%, an increase of 90.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.91% to 1,253K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 301K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINDEINDIA by 9.74% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 286K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 218K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINDEINDIA by 21.98% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 77K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINDEINDIA by 6.92% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 59K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LINDEINDIA by 9.15% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.