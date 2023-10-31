Linde India (NSE:LINDEINDIA) Price Target Increased by 11.98% to 6,326.04

The average one-year price target for Linde India (NSE:LINDEINDIA) has been revised to 6,326.04 / share. This is an increase of 11.98% from the prior estimate of 5,649.27 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,884.26 to a high of 6,906.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.18% from the latest reported closing price of 5,957.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Linde India. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LINDEINDIA is 0.06%, a decrease of 3.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 1,210K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 301K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 286K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 219K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINDEINDIA by 52.24% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 74K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LINDEINDIA by 14.71% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 59K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

