Linde hikes 2021 earnings guidance for third time

Bartosz Dabrowski Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

Linde, the world's largest industrial gas company, on Thursday increased its 2021 earnings guidance for the third time citing growth across all geographic segments and markets.

The U.S.-German company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, now expects its adjusted earnings per share growth of 28% to 29% growth.

It had previously expected adjusted EPS to rise by 23-25%.

