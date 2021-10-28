Linde hikes 2021 earnings guidance for third time

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Linde LIN.N, LINI.DE, the world's largest industrial gas company, on Thursday increased its 2021 earnings guidance for the third time citing growth across all geographic segments and markets.

The U.S.-German company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, now expects its adjusted earnings per share growth of 28% to 29% growth.

It had previously expected adjusted EPS to rise by 23-25%.

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; editing by Jason Neely)

