Linde Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Linde plc LIN is set to report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 31, before the opening bell.

Let us delve into the factors that are likely to influence the performance of this global industrial gas producer and engineering company. However, before that, it would be worth reviewing LIN’s performance in the previous quarter.

Highlights of Q2 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, Linde’s earnings of $3.85 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.79 owing to higher pricing from the Americas segment.

Linde’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 1.93%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share of $3.89 has witnessed two downward revisions and one upward revision in the past 30 days. The bottom line implies an improvement of 7.16% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues of $8.38 billion indicates a year-over-year improvement of 2.74%.

Factors to Note

Linde is anticipated to have sustained a stable performance in the third quarter, supported by its long-term contracts with major on-site clients, ensuring stable cash flows. Since LIN produces industrial gases used across numerous industries, it is likely to have generated profit from its Americas business unit, which must have benefited its earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating profit in the Americas segment is pegged at $1.13 billion, up from $1.11 billion reported in the third quarter of 2023.

However, challenges are likely to have loomed due to a sluggish global economy in Europe and Asia, particularly in the manufacturing and chemicals sectors, which might have weakened demand for industrial gases. Linde’s revenues are expected to have been adversely impacted by lower orders in these sectors, coupled with rising energy costs affecting margins. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the operating profit of the Engineering business unit is pegged at $91 million, down from $104 million a year ago.

These factors are anticipated to have affected demand and pricing dynamics, which might have adversely impacted LIN’s financial performance in the quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Linde this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Linde’s Earnings ESP is -0.18%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

