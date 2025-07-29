Linde Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Linde plc LIN is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 1, before the opening bell.

Let us delve into the factors that are likely to have influenced the performance of this global industrial gas producer. However, before that, it would be worth reviewing LIN’s performance in the previous quarter.

Highlights of Q1 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, Linde’s earnings of $3.95 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.93, driven by higher pricing and increased volumes from the Americas segment.

Linde’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 1.10%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Linde PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Linde PLC price-eps-surprise | Linde PLC Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $4.03, with no upward or downward revision in the past 30 days. The bottom-line estimate implies an improvement of 4.68% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues of $8.35 billion indicates a year-over-year improvement of 1.04%.

Factors to Note

Linde is a global leader in the production of industrial gases, such as oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen and others that cater to a variety of end markets, including healthcare, manufacturing, and chemicals & refining.

The company is expected to have sustained a stable performance in the to-be-reported quarter, supported by its long-term contracts with major on-site clients. Linde also operates in resilient end markets such as healthcare and food and beverages, which support its growth across various business cycles.

However, challenges are likely to have loomed due to tariffs and changes in trade policies, which are expected to have slowed down industrial activity globally. Per the data from Trading Economics, industrial production in the United States remained almost flat sequentially during April and May, inching up only 0.3% in June. The sluggish trend is expected to have resulted in flat revenue trends from the Americas segment. Notably, Linde might have witnessed softened demand for its products in markets like China, where industrial output likely declined due to an economic slowdown. The company’s performance is also likely to have been affected by weakened demand across Europe, due to macroeconomic headwinds in the region.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating profit in the Americas segment is pegged at $1.19 billion, up from $1.16 billion in the second quarter of 2024.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating profit from the Engineering business unit is pegged at $100 million, up from $96 million a year ago.

These factors are anticipated to have affected demand and pricing dynamics, potentially hampering Linde’s quarterly performance.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Linde this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Linde’s Earnings ESP is +0.43%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC is one of the top 10 gold mining companies in the world. The company currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.93% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Kinross is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on July 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s earnings is pegged at 32 cents per share, indicating a 128.6% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

B2Gold Corp. BTG is a gold-producing company based in Canada. The company currently has an Earnings ESP of +25.68% and a Zacks Rank #3.

B2Gold is set to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTG’s earnings is pegged at 12 cents per share, indicating a 100% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

The Mosaic Company MOS currently has an Earnings ESP of +10.45% and a Zacks Rank #3.

The Mosaic Company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 67 cents per share, which indicates an increase of 24.1% from the prior-year reported figure.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

