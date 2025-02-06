LINDE Earnings Results: $LIN Reports Quarterly Earnings

LINDE ($LIN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $3.97 per share, beating estimates of $3.97 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $8,282,000,000, missing estimates of $8,483,280,294 by $-201,280,294.
LINDE Insider Trading Activity
LINDE insiders have traded $LIN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN PANIKAR (Executive VP, APAC) sold 10,025 shares for an estimated $4,639,068
- GUILLERMO BICHARA (Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,385 shares for an estimated $2,020,279
- SEAN DURBIN (Executive VP, North America) sold 4,169 shares for an estimated $1,902,814
- DAVID P STRAUSS (Executive VP, Chief HR Officer) sold 2,218 shares for an estimated $963,388
- OLIVER PFANN (Senior Vice President, EMEA) sold 1,022 shares for an estimated $463,681
- PAULA ROSPUT REYNOLDS purchased 100 shares for an estimated $44,134
LINDE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 840 institutional investors add shares of LINDE stock to their portfolio, and 814 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 1,666,257 shares (+586.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $794,571,313
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 1,096,041 shares (+56467.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $458,879,485
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP removed 1,055,672 shares (-64.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $503,407,749
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 778,790 shares (-8.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $371,373,799
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 749,763 shares (+2293.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $313,903,275
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 687,801 shares (+22.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $327,984,784
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 643,053 shares (+1.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $306,646,253
LINDE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LIN stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 10/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
