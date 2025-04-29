LINDE Earnings Preview: Recent $LIN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LINDE ($LIN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $8,318,356,737 and earnings of $3.96 per share.

LINDE Insider Trading Activity

LINDE insiders have traded $LIN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUILLERMO BICHARA (Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,218 shares for an estimated $4,251,433 .

. JUERGEN NOWICKI (Executive VP, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,782 shares for an estimated $3,117,142 .

. DAVID P STRAUSS (Executive VP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,695 shares for an estimated $2,126,934 .

. ROBERT L WOOD sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $1,323,154

BINOD PATWARI (Senior Vice President - APAC) sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $640,570

PAULA ROSPUT REYNOLDS purchased 100 shares for an estimated $44,134

LINDE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 905 institutional investors add shares of LINDE stock to their portfolio, and 834 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LINDE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LIN stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.

on 03/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 01/13.

on 02/25, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.

LINDE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LIN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/17/2024

LINDE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LIN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $498.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $490.0 on 12/17/2024

on 12/17/2024 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $507.0 on 11/01/2024

