Linde downgraded to Hold from Buy at Erste Group

Erste Group analyst hans Engel downgraded Linde (LIN) to Hold from Buy.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LIN:
- Linde Announces Leadership Transition in APAC Region
- Linde price target raised to $530 from $520 at Mizuho
- Linde price target raised to $515 from $510 at Deutsche Bank
- Linde Plc Reports Stable Q3 2024 Financial Performance
- Linde narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $15.40-$15.50 from $15.40-$15.60
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.