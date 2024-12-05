Linde Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LIN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Linde PLC (Symbol: LIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $453.85, changing hands as low as $448.92 per share. Linde PLC shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LIN's low point in its 52 week range is $396.07 per share, with $487.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $450.75. The LIN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

