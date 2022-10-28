Linde Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LIN

In trading on Friday, shares of Linde plc (Symbol: LIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $299.44, changing hands as high as $303.00 per share. Linde plc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LIN's low point in its 52 week range is $262.47 per share, with $352.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $302.53. The LIN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.