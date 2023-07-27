Linde Boosts FY23 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, industrial gases company Linde plc (LIN) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $13.80 to $14.00 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $13.45 to $13.85 per share.

On average, 27 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $13.77 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.48 to $3.58 per share, while analysts' expect earnings of $3.51 per share.

