Linde Board Approves Proposal On De-listing From Frankfurt Stock Exchange

(RTTNews) - Linde plc (LIN) said that its board approved a proposal for shareholders to vote on an intercompany reorganization that would result in the de-listing of the company shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

If implemented, a new holding company would be created through an Irish scheme of arrangement and related domestic Irish merger. Shareholders would receive one share of the new holding company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange in exchange for each share of Linde plc they own. The new holding company will be named Linde and is expected to trade under the existing ticker.

Linde determined that its shareholders have become negatively impacted by various factors associated with the stock being dual listed in the United States and Germany.

