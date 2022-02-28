Linde announces up to $10 billion share buyback, dividend raise

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Linde LIN.N, LINI.DE, the world's largest industrial gas company, on Monday announced a share buyback programme of up to $10 billion and a 10%-increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.17 apiece.

"In 2021, Linde again generated record cash flow," incoming Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Lamba said. "Our capital allocation priorities are to maintain a strong balance sheet, invest in high-quality growth opportunities and continue our track record of paying and annually increasing the dividend.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.