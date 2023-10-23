Linde announces quarterly dividend, $15 bln share buyback

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The world's largest industrial gases firm Linde LIN.N announced a $1.275 per share dividend for the fourth quarter and declared a $15 billion share buyback program on Monday.

"Our first line of priority is to invest in high-quality growth opportunities and any surplus cash, deploy it to shareholders through a share repurchase program," - the company's chief executive Sanjiv Lamba said in a statement.

Linde has been using its excess cash for share buybacks over the past two years. The company has consistently beaten analysts' quarterly estimates over the period, according to data compiled by LSEG.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev and Bartosz Dabrowski, editing by Thomas Escritt)

