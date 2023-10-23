News & Insights

LIN

Linde announces quarterly dividend, $15 bln share buyback

October 23, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev and Bartosz Dabrowski for Reuters ->

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The world's largest industrial gases firm Linde LIN.N announced a $1.275 per share dividend for the fourth quarter and declared a $15 billion share buyback program on Monday.

"Our first line of priority is to invest in high-quality growth opportunities and any surplus cash, deploy it to shareholders through a share repurchase program," - the company's chief executive Sanjiv Lamba said in a statement.

Linde has been using its excess cash for share buybacks over the past two years. The company has consistently beaten analysts' quarterly estimates over the period, according to data compiled by LSEG.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev and Bartosz Dabrowski, editing by Thomas Escritt)

((andrey.sychev@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.