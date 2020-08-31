Linde About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (LIN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/2/20, Linde plc (Symbol: LIN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.963, payable on 9/18/20. As a percentage of LIN's recent stock price of $252.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LIN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LIN's low point in its 52 week range is $146.71 per share, with $254.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $252.07.

In Monday trading, Linde plc shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

