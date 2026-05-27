Lindblad’s Chief Expedition Officer Trims His Stake by 10K Shares

Key Points

10,000 shares were directly sold for a transaction value of ~$200,500 at around $20.05 per share on May 21, 2026.

This sale represented 9.0% of Trey Byus's direct holdings, reducing his position from 111,530 to 101,530 shares.

No indirect or derivative participation occurred; all shares were directly owned and disposed.

This transaction follows two prior sales since August of last year. The smaller trade size reflects reduced remaining share capacity.

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Trey Byus, Chief Expedition Officer of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND), sold 10,000 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction valued at approximately $200,500 on May 21, 2026, following a year of strong share gains for the adventure travel specialist, as shown in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Context Shares sold (direct) 10,000 Shares sold by Byus in this open-market transaction Transaction value $200,500 Approximate value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($20.05 per share) Post-transaction shares (direct) 101,530 Directly held shares after the sale Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $2.0 million Value of remaining direct holdings at $20.05 per share as of May 21, 2026

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($20.05); post-transaction value based on May 21, 2026, market close ($20.05).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Trey Byus's prior open-market transactions?

This 10,000-share sale is the smallest of the three open-market sales reported since August 2025, with previous transactions involving 16,585 shares and 26,460 shares; the reduced size is consistent with the declining available holdings.

This 10,000-share sale is the smallest of the three open-market sales reported since August 2025, with previous transactions involving 16,585 shares and 26,460 shares; the reduced size is consistent with the declining available holdings. What percentage of Byus's total direct holdings was affected, and what remains post-transaction?

The sale impacted 9.0% of direct shares, leaving Byus with 101,530 directly held shares, equating to approximately 0.18% insider ownership of the company's outstanding shares as of the latest filing.

The sale impacted 9.0% of direct shares, leaving Byus with 101,530 directly held shares, equating to approximately 0.18% insider ownership of the company's outstanding shares as of the latest filing. Did this transaction involve any indirect holdings or derivative securities?

No indirect holdings or derivative securities were involved; all disposed shares were owned and sold directly by Byus, with no participation from trusts or related entities.

No indirect holdings or derivative securities were involved; all disposed shares were owned and sold directly by Byus, with no participation from trusts or related entities. Does the transaction pattern suggest any shift in strategy or cadence?

The smaller trade size reflects not a change in disposition cadence, but rather the lower remaining share capacity following two larger disposals within the past nine months.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 21, 2026) $20.05 Market capitalization $1.17 billion Revenue (TTM) $799.31 million 1-year price change 99.80%

* 1-year price change is calculated using May 21, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers expedition cruising, land-based adventure travel, luxury cycling tours, and nature-focused journeys through brands such as Lindblad, Natural Habitat, DuVine, Off the Beaten Path, and Classic Journeys.

Generates revenue primarily from voyage bookings, chartered expeditions, and curated group travel experiences, leveraging a fleet of owned and chartered vessels as well as strategic partnerships.

Targets affluent travelers, adventure seekers, and nature enthusiasts seeking premium, eco-conscious, and experiential travel services worldwide.

Lindblad Expeditions operates as a leading provider of premium expedition and adventure travel experiences, supported by a diversified brand portfolio and a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. The company leverages a fleet of expedition ships and a range of curated land-based journeys to capture demand from the growing experiential travel segment.

With a focus on eco-conscious and small-group travel, Lindblad Expeditions is positioned to serve a discerning customer base seeking unique, high-value adventure experiences across global destinations.

What this transaction means for investors

When an insider sells shares in his company, investors often take note. But these transactions happen for many reasons. Trey Byus sold roughly one-tenth of his stake in Lindblad Expeditions, which does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company’s future.

Lindblad is arguably a more interesting travel industry play than a hotel chain or Caribbean cruise line. It specializes in expedition-style adventure travel experiences, appealing to an affluent customer base rather than the mass market. It reported record revenue growth in early 2026 and a steadily improving cash flow. Its partnership with National Geographic is a major competitive advantage, too.

On the bearish side, Lindblad also has significant debt, and its success is highly correlated with discretionary consumer spending. A recession or other economic challenges could affect its bookings. Rising fuel costs may reduce its margins.

It’s possible that demand for premium experiential travel will continue to grow as travelers seek more specialized experiences. But its sensitivity to economic conditions, as well as its small-cap status, makes it volatile and carries above-average risk. So, it’s likely better suited for investors with long-term, well-diversified portfolios and a high risk tolerance.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lindblad Expeditions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.