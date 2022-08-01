Markets
LIND

Lindblad Expeditions Slides On Q2 Loss

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) shares are sliding more than 15 percent on Monday morning trade after the company reported loss for the second quarter.

The global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences reported quarterly loss available to stockholders of $30.0 million, $0.59 per share, compared to loss of $36.6 million, $0.71 per share last year.

The company said, given the continued uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic, it will not be providing a full-year outlook and will update its expectations when it has more clarity around the timing and extent of future operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LIND

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular