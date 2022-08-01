Lindblad Expeditions Slides On Q2 Loss

(RTTNews) - Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) shares are sliding more than 15 percent on Monday morning trade after the company reported loss for the second quarter.

The global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences reported quarterly loss available to stockholders of $30.0 million, $0.59 per share, compared to loss of $36.6 million, $0.71 per share last year.

The company said, given the continued uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic, it will not be providing a full-year outlook and will update its expectations when it has more clarity around the timing and extent of future operations.

