Lindblad Expeditions price target raised to $16 from $12 at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) to $16 from $12 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes Lindblad reported strong Q3 results, with better-than-expected revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The company is maintaining its full-year guidance, which calls for revenue of $610-630M and adj. EBITDA of $88M-$98M, Craig-Hallum adds.

