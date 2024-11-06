News & Insights

Lindblad Expeditions price target raised to $16 from $12 at Craig-Hallum

November 06, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Craig-Hallum raised the firm’s price target on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) to $16 from $12 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes Lindblad reported strong Q3 results, with better-than-expected revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The company is maintaining its full-year guidance, which calls for revenue of $610-630M and adj. EBITDA of $88M-$98M, Craig-Hallum adds.

