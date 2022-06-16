Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Stock Jumps 12.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) shares ended the last trading session 12.3% higher at $10.71. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 22.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Robust reservations for future travel bookings and increased financial flexibility have been boosting investors’ sentiment.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.53 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +25.4%. Revenues are expected to be $79.33 million, up 419.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Lindblad Expeditions, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on LIND going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Lindblad Expeditions is a member of the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Carnival (CCL), finished the last trading session 3.4% higher at $9.84. CCL has returned -36% over the past month.

For Carnival , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -14.6% over the past month to -$1.13. This represents a change of +37.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Carnival currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

