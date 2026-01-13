Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Soars 12.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) shares ended the last trading session 12.3% higher at $16.89. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.8% gain over the past four weeks.

Lindblad’s recent stock rally appears to be driven by optimism around its strengthening operating profile and improving financial flexibility. Investors are likely encouraged by solid demand trends, disciplined pricing and higher occupancy across its expedition and land-based portfolio. The company’s differentiated, premium travel model and expanding high-demand itineraries further reinforce confidence in its competitive positioning. Additionally, balance sheet improvements, including refinancing actions, have reduced financial risk. Together, these factors are bolstering market sentiment and supporting confidence in Lindblad’s longer-term performance trajectory.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +33.3%. Revenues are expected to be $170.17 million, up 14.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Lindblad Expeditions, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LIND going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Lindblad Expeditions is part of the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.4% lower at $15.87. FUN has returned 6.9% in the past month.

For Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +1.2% over the past month to -$0.28. This represents a change of -300% from what the company reported a year ago. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

