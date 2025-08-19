Is Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lindblad Expeditions is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 253 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lindblad Expeditions is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIND's full-year earnings has moved 22.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, LIND has returned 15.5% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 10.2%. As we can see, Lindblad Expeditions is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Melco Resorts (MLCO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 48.4%.

Over the past three months, Melco Resorts' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 154.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lindblad Expeditions belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #181 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.1% so far this year, meaning that LIND is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Melco Resorts, however, belongs to the Gaming industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #95. The industry has moved +19.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Lindblad Expeditions and Melco Resorts as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

