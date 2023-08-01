Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) Price Target Increased by 15.00% to 15.64

The average one-year price target for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) has been revised to 15.64 / share. This is an increase of 15.00% from the prior estimate of 13.60 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.32% from the latest reported closing price of 11.82 / share.

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIND is 0.11%, a decrease of 22.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 40,675K shares. The put/call ratio of LIND is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ariel Investments holds 7,431K shares representing 13.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,393K shares, representing an increase of 13.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIND by 36.56% over the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 3,465K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,772K shares, representing a decrease of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIND by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 2,230K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,343K shares, representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIND by 4.91% over the last quarter.

Aperture Investors holds 1,991K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,663K shares, representing an increase of 16.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIND by 24.66% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,702K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares, representing an increase of 22.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIND by 52.27% over the last quarter.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company that focuses on ship-based voyages through its Lindblad Expeditions brand and on land-based travel through its subsidiary, Natural Habitat Adventures, an adventure travel and ecotourism company with a focus on responsible nature travel. Lindblad Expeditions works in partnership with National Geographic to inspire people to explore and care about the planet. The organizations work in tandem to produce innovative marine expedition programs and to promote conservation and sustainable tourism around the world. The partnership's educationally oriented voyages allow guests to interact with and learn from leading scientists, naturalists and researchers while discovering stunning natural environments, above and below the sea, through state-of-the-art exploration tools. Natural Habitat partners with the World Wildlife Fund to offer and promote conservation and sustainable travel that directly protects nature. Natural Habitat's adventures include polar bear tours in Churchill, Canada, Alaskan grizzly bear adventures and African safaris.

