Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) Price Target Increased by 22.81% to 23.80

The average one-year price target for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NasdaqCM:LIND) has been revised to $23.80 / share. This is an increase of 22.81% from the prior estimate of $19.38 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.91% from the latest reported closing price of $16.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings. This is an decrease of 137 owner(s) or 41.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIND is 0.20%, an increase of 29.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.78% to 38,760K shares. The put/call ratio of LIND is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 5,119K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,525K shares , representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIND by 5.42% over the last quarter.

Anchor Capital Management Company holds 1,911K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,483K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares , representing an increase of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIND by 36.28% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,091K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares , representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIND by 11.60% over the last quarter.

Black Diamond Financial holds 1,068K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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