LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HLDGS Earnings Results: $LIND Reports Quarterly Earnings

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HLDGS ($LIND) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$0.48 per share, missing estimates of -$0.25 by $0.23. The company also reported revenue of $148,610,000, beating estimates of $134,198,003 by $14,411,997.

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HLDGS Insider Trading Activity

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HLDGS insiders have traded $LIND stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN M JR FAHEY sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $82,320

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

