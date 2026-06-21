A Lindblad Expeditions Director Sold Nearly 53,000 Shares Worth $1.2 Million. Here's a Deeper Look at the Transaction.

Key Points

Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 52,747 shares for a transaction value of approximately $1.2 million at around $23.09 per share on May 29, 2026.

This sale represented 5.07% of Dryden’s direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 988,054 shares post-transaction.

The transaction involved only direct, non-derivative holdings, with no indirect entity participation or options exercised.

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L. Dyson Dryden, Director at Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND), reported the sale of 52,747 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on May 29, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 52,747 Transaction value $1.2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 988,054 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $22.7 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($23.09); post-transaction value based on May 29, 2026 market close ($22.95).

Key questions

How material was this transaction relative to Dryden’s total stake?

The sale represented 5.07% of Dryden’s direct holdings, leaving 988,054 shares directly owned.

The sale represented 5.07% of Dryden’s direct holdings, leaving 988,054 shares directly owned. Did the sale involve any indirect entities or derivative instruments?

All shares sold were held in Dryden’s direct account; there was no involvement of trusts, LLCs, or options activity in this transaction.

All shares sold were held in Dryden’s direct account; there was no involvement of trusts, LLCs, or options activity in this transaction. How does this sale fit into Dryden’s historical trading cadence?

Over the past three years, Dryden has filed six Form 4s, but this is the only open-market sale, with all prior events administrative in nature and no prior net share sales observed.

Over the past three years, Dryden has filed six Form 4s, but this is the only open-market sale, with all prior events administrative in nature and no prior net share sales observed. What is the current market context for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings?

As of May 29, 2026, shares were priced at $22.95 at the market close — 118.8% higher year-over-year — suggesting Dryden’s sale occurred following substantial share price appreciation.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $799.3 million Net income (TTM) ($28.6 million) Employees 1,230 1-year price change 118.8%

* 1-year performance calculated using May 29, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Lindblad Expeditions offers expedition cruises, land-based adventure travel, luxury cycling tours, and small-group nature-focused journeys through brands including Lindblad, Natural Habitat, DuVine, Off the Beaten Path, and Classic Journeys.

It generates revenue primarily from adventure travel bookings, leveraging a fleet of owned and chartered vessels and a portfolio of curated, eco-conscious tour experiences.

The company targets affluent adventure travelers, nature enthusiasts, and small-group tour clients seeking immersive, experiential travel worldwide.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings operates at scale within the adventure and expedition travel sector, with a diversified portfolio of brands and a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. The company leverages owned and chartered assets to deliver differentiated, high-value travel experiences focused on exploration and sustainability.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 29 sale of Lindblad Expeditions stock by Board of Directors member L. Dyson Dryden came at a time when shares had risen well above their 52-week low of $10.55 reached last June. Dryden was likely capitalizing on the rise in share price to lock in some gains.

That said, he still retained a sizable equity stake of over 988,000 shares post-transaction, suggesting he may see more upside ahead. In fact, after Dryden’s sale, the stock eventually hit a 52-week high of $26.56 on June 18.

Lindblad Expeditions shares soared this June thanks to excellent business performance. In the first quarter, revenue increased 16% year over year to $208 million. Moreover, Q1 net income jumped up to $6 million compared to $1 million in the prior year.

The company anticipates ongoing sales growth. It forecasted 2026 revenue to come in between $800 million to $850 million compared to $771 million in 2025.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lindblad Expeditions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.