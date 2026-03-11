Is Lindblad Expeditions a Buy or Sell After Its Founder Dumped 28,000 Shares?

Key Points

Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 28,002 shares on Feb. 4, 2026 for a transaction value of ~$493,000 at around $17.61 per share.

This sale represented 0.26% of direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 10,783,962 shares post-transaction.

The trade involved only direct holdings; no indirect entities or derivative instruments were disclosed.

Transaction size was notably smaller than recent median sales, reflecting both prior sizable dispositions and decreased available capacity.

Sven-Olof Lindblad, Director, founder, and 10% owner of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND), sold 28,002 directly-held shares in an open-market transaction valued at approximately $493,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 28,002 Transaction value ~$493,028.41 Post-transaction shares (direct) 10,783,962 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$193,895,636.76

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($17.61).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Sven-Olof Lindblad's historical transaction pattern?

The 28,002 shares sold in this event are well below the recent median sell size of 130,641 shares, and also below the all-time median for sell-only events (70,534 shares), indicating a sharp reduction in transaction scale compared to prior sales in the past year.

The sale impacted 0.26% of direct holdings, a smaller proportion than the recent median of 1.14% per sell transaction, leaving Lindblad with over 10.7 million directly held shares.

All shares disposed in this filing were from direct ownership; no indirect entities, trusts, or derivative-based trades were disclosed.

As of the Feb. 4, 2026 market close, direct holdings were valued at approximately $193.9 million, based on 10,783,962 shares priced at $17.98.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $771.02 million Net income (TTM) -$34.65 million 1-year price change 60.95%

* 1-year price change calculated as of market close Feb. 4, 2026.

Company snapshot

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings offers expedition cruises, adventure travel, and nature-focused tours through owned and chartered vessels, as well as land-based experiences under multiple brands including Lindblad, Natural Habitat, DuVine, Off the Beaten Path, and Classic Journeys.

It generates revenue primarily from ticket sales for expedition cruises and adventure tours, with supplemental income from related travel services and partnerships.

The company targets affluent travelers seeking unique, eco-conscious, and educational travel experiences, with a focus on small group and luxury segments.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings operates as a leading provider of expedition cruising and adventure travel, leveraging a diversified portfolio of brands and a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society.

The company differentiates itself through a focus on immersive, environmentally responsible travel experiences and a curated approach to small-group exploration.

What this transaction means for investors

The Feb. 4 sale of Lindblad Expeditions shares by founder Sven-Olof Lindblad is not a cause for concern. The transaction was part of his Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

A Rule 10b5-1 trading plan is often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information. Moreover, after the sale, he still retained nearly 11 million shares, indicating Lindblad is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

The sale came at a time when Lindblad Expeditions stock was doing well. Shares hit a 52-week high of $21.23 on Feb. 20. The price is up because of the company’s excellent performance.

In 2025, Lindblad Expeditions revenue reached $771 million, representing a strong 20% increase over 2024. The company expects sales to continue growing, forecasting 2026 revenue to come in between $800 million to $850 million.

Lindblad Expeditions is on a roll, and thanks to the rise in share price, its price-to-sales ratio is around a multi-year high. This suggests now is a good time for shareholders to sell. However, for investors interested in buying, wait for the stock to drop first.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lindblad Expeditions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

