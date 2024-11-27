Lindbergh S.p.A. Opens Final Warrant Exercise Period

Lindbergh S.p.A. (IT:LDB) has released an update.
Lindbergh S.p.A. has announced the final exercise period for its 2021-2024 warrants, allowing holders to subscribe to Compendium Shares until December 20, 2024, at €2.21 each. This strategic move supports Lindbergh’s growth in the MRO, HVAC, and Circular Economy sectors, where it aims to lead through innovative logistics and waste management solutions.
