Lindbergh S.p.A. Expands Share Ownership

Lindbergh S.p.A. (IT:LDB) has released an update.

Lindbergh S.p.A., operating in the MRO and Circular Economy sectors in Italy and France, has recently acquired 500 of its own shares at an average price of 3.76 Euros per share, reflecting an ongoing share purchase program. This acquisition brings its total ownership to 181,500 shares, representing 2.13% of its share capital.

