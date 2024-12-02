Lindbergh S.p.A. Expands Share Buyback Program

Lindbergh S.p.A. (IT:LDB) has released an update.

Lindbergh S.p.A., an Italian-French MRO and waste management company, has repurchased 1,500 of its own shares at an average price of 3.49 Euros each, totaling 5,240 Euros, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The company now holds 164,365 own shares, amounting to 1.93% of its share capital, further solidifying its investment in its business strategy.

