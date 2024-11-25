Lindbergh S.p.A. Expands Share Buyback Program

Lindbergh S.p.A. (IT:LDB) has released an update.

Lindbergh S.p.A., a company active in the MRO and Circular Economy sectors in Italy and France, announced the purchase of 2,500 own shares between November 18 and 22, 2024, at an average price of 3.66 Euros per share, totaling 9,150 Euros. This strategic move is part of a broader share buyback program initiated earlier this year, allowing them to hold 2.16% of their share capital as own shares.

