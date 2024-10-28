Lindbergh S.p.A. Expands Share Buyback Program

News & Insights

Lindbergh S.p.A. (IT:LDB) has released an update.

Lindbergh S.p.A. has announced the purchase of 1,500 of its own shares between October 21 and October 25, 2024, at an average price of 3.66 Euros per share, totaling 5,490 Euros. This is part of a broader share repurchase program aimed at bolstering its stock value and market perception. The company now holds 177,000 shares, representing 2.08% of its share capital.

